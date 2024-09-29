Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in what police described as "an incredibly vicious assault"

The attack took place in Linslade near Leighton Buzzard at around 8pm on Saturday night in the Corbet Square area of the town.

Police say the victim was attacked by a group of three men.

Emergency services we called and took the victim to hospital, where he is currently in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Alison Whitworth said: “This was an incredibly vicious assault which has left a man with serious injuries. Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who can help us identify the suspects, is urged to get in touch.

“The suspects are described as three white men in their 20s. They were shirtless and wearing jogging bottoms. Two of them were seeing running towards Leighton Buzzard town centre following the assault. If you know anything or saw anything which could help our investigation, please contact us.”

