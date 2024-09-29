Three people have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Police were called to a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road in Norwich on September 21 at10.40pm, where the body of a teenage man was discovered.

A murder investigation was launched and five arrests were made.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the man's death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest, the force said.

Pending formal inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kalvin Taylor, from London.

Four people were charged in connection with Mr Taylor's death on Saturday evening, the force said.

Leon Bangura, 22, of Old Kent Road, London, is charged with murder and threatening another person with an offensive weapon. He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Adam Dugdale, 55, andCarrie-Anne Hall, 51, both from Norwich, are charged with murder.

Matthew Holmes, 51, of Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, is charged with assisting anoffender. All four are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A teenager arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released onpolice bail.

Mr Taylor's mother has asked police to issue the following tribute on her behalf: "It is so devastating what has happened to my son. It has left our family in a million pieces which we will never recover from.

"Kalvin was a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin and a friend to us all. We will remember and miss Kalvin all the days of our life. We love you Kalvin, rest in heavenly peace until we meet again."