Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a lake are appealing for witnesses, two months on from his death.

Jamie Attwood, 37, from Raunds in Northamptonshire was reported missing on 28 July and his body was found at Stanwick Lakes three days later.

Officers said they were still working to establish the timeline leading up to Mr Attwood's death.

They are particularly interested in seeking any witnesses who may have seen Mr Attwood on the evening of 27 July in the Stanwick Lakes area.

It is believed he travelled there from the Oliver Twist pub in Irthlingborough, and would have been wearing a light grey hooded tracksuit with a black backpack on, and a smaller bag around his neck.

Det Insp Torie Harrison said: “We want to provide Jamie’s family with the answers they deserve regarding how their loved one died and as part of that, I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Jamie in the days leading up to this death to come forward.

“As part of this appeal, we are including a photo of Jamie and a photo of the distinctive tattoos he had on his chest, in an effort to jog people’s memories.

“We understand that there are areas cordoned off by barbed wire in Stanwick Lakes, which we know people frequent, and we are asking anyone who may have been in those areas and saw Jamie to speak to us."

She added: “We are not looking to criminalise any witnesses for where they may have been, we simply want to offer Jamie’s family some understanding of the events which led up to his passing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

