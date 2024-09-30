A police officer who abducted and sexually exploited a child has been banned from ever returning to the job or any similar professions.

The offences took place while Elliot Wright, 29, was working as an officer for Bedfordshire Police in the roads policing unit.

He was arrested in April following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl.

The hearing on Friday was told Wright had pleaded guilty in court to two counts of inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, arranging the sexual exploitation of a child, child abduction, paying for the sexual services of a girl aged 16 or 17, causing or inciting a child to take part in prostitution or pornography and perverting the course of justice.

A further charge of misconduct in a public office, which he denied, has been ordered by the court to lie on his file.

The Chief Constable ruled Wright would have been dismissed he not already been fired after the removal of his vetting clearance - which happened when he pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court on 4 July.

Wright has also been placed on the College of Policing Barred list, which bans him from ever returning to policing or similar professions.

He will be sentenced for the criminal offences in October.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “I have an absolute standard when it comes to the expectation of my officers, and there is no room for those who break the law or abuse their position in any way.

“Police officers are trained to identify vulnerability so they can protect people from harm. Wright used that training, and his position as a police officer, to abuse some of the most vulnerable young girls for his own means.

“The actions of this officer have significantly damaged the trust of the public and have made the job of those who continue to do their very best to serve the public even harder.

“There is categorically no place in this, or in any police force, for anyone who behaves in this way.”

