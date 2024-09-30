A non-league football club said some of its fans, including women and children, were attacked by hooligans following the conclusion of an FA Cup tie.

National League North side King's Lynn Town said "several of their supporters" had come forward to say that they were assaulted after the match at Worksop Town in Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

Violence broke out in the stands after the final whistle, with a spokesperson for the Linnets describing the incident as "totally unacceptable".

"We understand that many of these Worksop fans were drunk and drinking alcohol in full view of the pitch which we understood is not allowed under the FA rules," a statement read.

"Some Worksop fans were wearing leather gloves which we have further learnt to be part of ‘hooligan culture’ and when our fans asked to report the matter to stewards they were told that there were only two stewards in the stadium."

Worksop Town disputed the club's claims, describing it as a " tissue of lies and unreported, unfounded and unsubstantiated accusations".

They said most of the match had been played in good spirit, until a late Worksop equaliser to force a 1-1 draw in the third qualifying round tie.

"Only then did the behaviour of King’s Lynn fans turn ugly," said the Worksop spokesman, claiming that a home fan had been soaked by drinks thrown by King's Lynn supporters.

The Walks, the home of King's Lynn Town, which will host the replay on Tuesday night. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They also defended their security planning for the game, which included discussions with police.

"As far as we were concerned there was a minor disturbance which was quelled by our security staff. We have had no reports of assaults or injury, nor any adverse reports from police or any other authority," they added.

The King's Lynn spokesperson added that there had also been reports of home players jumping into the crowd and hurling insults at travelling supporters.

"We understand that children and even a female King’s Lynn supporter were attacked," the statement said.

"There was no segregation and as a club we are very upset that our fans were put in danger."

The spokesperson added that the club had raised the issue with Worksop and were "awaiting their response".

In response to the incident, King's Lynn said that Worksop fans would only be able to buy tickets online for the replay in Norfolk on Tuesday night - with no pay on the gate available.

A Worksop Town spokesman added: "There will be no further statements on the matter from Worksop Town FC although we are happy to respond to any inquiries from bona fide authorities."

