A mother-of-three whose body was found in a river after a long struggle with mental health issues and epilepsy had recently watched a television programme about cold-water swimming, an inquest has heard.

Gaynor Lord, disappeared after leaving work in Norwich early on 8 December last year.

Her belongings were discovered in a city park and specialist dive teams found her drowned in the River Wensum on 15 December.

Mrs Lord had suffered from epilepsy since childhood and would have absence seizures, Norfolk Coroners’ Court heard.

She had also had psychotic episodes.

In 2011, she was taken to hospital after being found in a local pub worrying that “aliens” were coming and she had to “take everybody to another planet.”

A statement read to the court by her husband of 25 years, Clive Lord, said she had “seemed absolutely fine” when leaving for work on 8 December and the couple had been planning a trip to Japan.

He said Mrs Lord had recently watched a television programme about cold-water swimming and another friend reported that she had talked “excitedly” about it.

The police investigation tracked Mrs Lord’s movements through the city on CCTV and her journey to Wensum Park.

Gaynor Lord had been missing for a week before her body was found in the River Wensum. Credit: Credit: Norfolk Police

Phone analysis showed that she sent a series of “confused messages” to contacts on Facebook saying she was “going crazy” and “could feel the fear”.

She sent one message, to a friend who had died, saying: “Help."

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said she was satisfied that Mrs Lord had intended to enter the water - but not that she meant to take her own life.

She recorded a conclusion of death due to misadventure.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know