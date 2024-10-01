A family have spoken of their "unbearable pain" at the loss of their son as the drink-driver who caused his death was sentenced.

Aidan Webb, 19, from Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, died at the scene of the crash at North Crawley near Cranfield on 10 December 2022.

He was being driven with three other friends by Tyler Wilkins, 20, from Huxley Close in Newport Pagnell.

Wilkins was sentenced to three years and six months in jail after admitting causing death by dangerous driving while one-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Wilkins crashed his black Vauxhall Corsa in Crawley Road at around 9.50pm between the junctions of College Road and Shire Lane.

Tyler Wilkins was sentenced to three years and six months in jail. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Mr Webb died of his injuries and three other passengers, all in their late teens, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

After his killer was sentenced, his family said: “The last 21 months have been unbearable for our family and although we are happy that we can finally draw a line under this court process, nothing will take away from the fact that Aidan was killed by a drunk driver who chose to drive a car that was not roadworthy."

The court heard Wilkins' car had faulty brakes and a bald tyre.

The family paid tribute to Mr Webb as their "beautiful boy" who touched the hearts of everyone he met.

They added: “We call for all drivers who kill while over the limit to have a lifetime driving ban.

They thanked their friends, family and police for support, and the first responders who tried to help Mr Webb at the scene.

Aidan Webb, right, pictured with his father Scott. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Sgt Philip Hanham of Thames Valley Police said: “Wilkins should not have driven his car after consuming alcohol [such] that the level in his blood was one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

“Tragically, as a result of Wilkins’ actions, a young man, a friend, a brother and a son was lost in Aidan’s passing. This was a needless and avoidable tragedy.

Aidan Webb was described by his family as their "beautiful boy". Credit: Thames Valley Police

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us, remain with Aidan’s family, who have shown great dignity and patience while we brought this case to court.”

Wilkins was also disqualified from driving for seven years, and will have to take an extended re-test.

