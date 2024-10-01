The family of a former rugby star who took his own life say opportunities were missed when he was not referred to a psychiatrist, a court has heard.

Nick Köster, a South African player and former Bristol and Bath back row, died in July 2023 while receiving mental health treatment at the Priory Hospital in Attleborough, Norfolk.

He began his career in professional rugby at 19 years old, when he made his Currie Cup debut. Four years later he joined Bath Rugby, before playing for the Bristol Bears the following year, in 2013.

Mr Köster left the Bears in 2017 and went on to study a master's degree in social innovation at Cambridge University, captaining their rugby club in 2018.

Following this, the 34-year-old moved to Norwich and began a new role at technology company Proserv.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard that Mr Köster had begun to feel overwhelmed at the end of 2022, and on 14 March 2023, he called his sister to say he was worried about his mental health.

In a tribute released last year, Mr Köster's former team, Bath Rugby, said he'd be 'sorely missed'. Credit: Bath Rugby.

He visited his GP four weeks later on 11 April and was diagnosed with a depressive disorder.

He was referred to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) crisis team on 25 April after voicing thoughts about ending his own life.

Over the next few months, Mr Köster received care from the NSFT crisis team and spent time in two private mental health clinics - the Priory Hospital Chelmsford and the Priory Hospital Norwich, based in Attleborough.

Mr Köster took his own life on 11 July 2023, the day before he was supposed to be discharged from the Attleborough hospital.

In a tearful statement read to the court, his sister Terena Köster raised concerns that her brother had not been referred to a psychiatrist, and that his family's history of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, was not considered.

She said: "We will never forget the love Nick brought into our lives."

She added: "It is our greatest hope that the inquest findings mean lessons are learnt."

In the weeks leading up to his death, Mr Köster was fearful that his mental state would be irredeemable, the court heard. Credit: PA Images

The inquest heard that Mr Köster was constantly assessed by members of the NSFT crisis team, who visited him at home in April and May 2023.

On 1 May, Mr Köster was seen by a clinical nurse specialist from the NSFT, who provided a medication review.

The court heard that the specialist, Ms Elaine Germany, was aware of Mr Köster's family history but her assessment concluded there was no indication that bipolar was present.

Ms Köster asked for a referral to a psychiatrist, which was later discussed at a crisis team meeting, when it was decided that it was not necessary.

Ms Germany told the court: "Not all patients see a psychiatrist; it is not a routine thing."

She also added that the aim of the crisis team is not to provide a diagnosis, but an impression.

The inquest, scheduled for two days, continues.

