Inquests will be opened into the death of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter on Friday.

The Suffolk-based businessman and his daughter Hannah were among seven who died when their luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily in August.

Mr Lynch, 59, who lived at the Loudham Hall estate near Woodbridge, was found dead in the Bayesian after it capsized during a storm.

His daughter, who was 18, had just secured a place at Oxford University.

Their inquests will be opened at the coroner's court in Ipswich on Friday.

The coroner will also open inquests into the deaths of Jonathan Bloomer, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, who were also on board the 56-metre yacht.

Fifteen of the 22 passengers and crew managed to flee on to a lifeboat, including Mr Lynch's wife Angela Bacares.

Mr Lynch had established himself as one of the key figures of the UK tech industry - and was frequently referred to as "the British Bill Gates".

He had become one of Britain's most successful businessmen and had just been cleared of fraud charges after a 13-year legal battle over the multi-billion dollar sale of his firm Autonomy to US firm Hewlett Packard.

He also served as Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Clare, Countess of Euston, Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, said: "Mike was one of Suffolk’s most inspirational citizens.

"He was quite simply a genius. A global leader in his field but so much more than that."

