The hunt for a woman who went missing in her pyjamas a week ago is continuing as police revealed extensive searches have so far found no trace of her.

Mary White, 73, disappeared from her home at Downham Market in Norfolk on Tuesday, 24 September.

She was last seen at around 10pm and reported missing the following morning when her house in Nelson Avenue was found empty.

CCTV captured Ms White walking along Railway Road at 3.30am on Wednesday, wearing white pyjamas.

Police said there has been no sign of her since.

Specialist search teams including the marine unit and police drone have spent a week looking for the missing woman around the town, in open areas, and along the riverbanks.

They have also combed unsecured buildings and carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Police say they will continue searching for Mary White. Credit: Norfolk Police

Ch Insp Chris Banks said searches would continue, adding: “We do have to be open to all possibilities and our focus remains on finding Mary.

“Clearly this is a distressing time for her family and we continue to keep them updated.”

Ms White is described as around 5ft tall and of slim build, with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone who has seen Ms White or has any information should call Norfolk Police on 101, quoting ref 48 of 25 September 2024.

