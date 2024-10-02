Methane gases from agriculture could be worth more than £400 million a year to the dairy industry, a new study has revealed.

The research, carried out by the University of East Anglia (UEA) discovered that methane emissions from slurry stores on dairy farms could be five times higher than official statistics suggest.

Experts from the Norwich-based university were also supported by the International Fugitive Emissions Abatement Association (IFEAA).

The study also showed the potential for emissions captured from slurry stores into biogas - a renewable energy source.

This in turn could be used to benefit the dairy sector through saved fuel costs - just over £52,000 for an average-sized farm.

Prof Neil Ward, of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the UEA, said: "Fortunately, we have the technology to turn this problem into a business opportunity for farmers who can reduce energy bills and become energy independent if they capture and make use of methane as a fuel.

"If emissions from manure management are being significantly under-estimated, this not only means that official estimates are inaccurate, but also that priorities around mitigation options might be being distorted.

"This research therefore represents an urgent call for action and further work to better understand methane emissions from manure management."

The study was carried out in 2022-23 at slurry lagoons in two Cornish dairy farms.

They were covered in airtight covers which captured the methane.

Emissions from the farms were 145kgs per cow per year and 198kgs kgs per cow per year respectively.

This is four to five times higher than the existing official figure of 38kgs per cow reported in the UK’s National Inventory.

Experts involved in the research are urging the to government to look into this area as well as introduce grants for slurry covers and extend financial support for gas processing equipment.

Prof Penny Atkins, IFEAA CEO, said: "The cumulative contribution of methane from dairy farm manure management is significant and this data shows we must act now to curb emissions."

