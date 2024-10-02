Amateur palaeontologists claim to have uncovered pre-historic elephant bones in a cliff where Britain's oldest mammoth was discovered nearly 35 years ago.

The fossil hunters went to the beach at West Runton in North Norfolk after recent storms.

John Claydon said: "We were looking along after a very heavy storm and we came across more bones protruding from the cliff."

Mr Claydon said his team believe the bones could be considerably older than the mammoth discovered 35 years ago and could be those of an elephant which lived in a much warmer climate.

"We're down here weekly basically and even more after a very, very good storm, knowing full well that something will come out eventually.

"We've got an ulna, a radius and part of a vetebrae and various toe bones, and there's still some in the cliff.

"We're hoping there's a humerus in there, there's a jaw in there that we can see and various other small bones but it is very well hidden under a lot of gravels."

The bones were found at West Runton in North Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Claydon said the diggers were going horizontally into the cliff to remove the bones and that they were careful to stay safe.

He urged the general public to stay clear of the area, adding: "We are very aware of the cliffs and what they can do so we make sure things are safe and there is always someone observing the cliffs above."

The fossil hunters said they had tipped off local museums, and that they saw the removal of the bones as a rescue mission to save them from the sea.

The first West Runton Mammoth was discovered in 1990 when locals Margaret and Harold Hems spotted what looked like a large bone sticking out of the cliff.

More bones turned up a year later and Norfolk Museums Service launched a three-month dig in 1995 with the Norfolk Archaeological Unit.

The excavation unearthed four fifths of a mammoth skeleton.

It was the most complete example of a so-called Steppe mammoth ever discovered in Britain.

The Steppe mammoth was an ancestor of the Woolly mammoth and would have lived in open forest and grassland, eating grass and other vegetation

It would have been four metres tall at the shoulder and weighed 10 tonnes - twice as much as one of today's African elephants.

Excavations revealed the mammoth was a male who died at the age of 42 in a fresh water river bed.

It is thought the animal was disabled by having a bad leg and probably fell into the mud and was unable to get up.

Most of the West Runton mammoth is in storage at the Norfolk Collections Centre at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, but there is a dedicated display at Cromer Museum as well as a small display in Norwich Castle Museum.

