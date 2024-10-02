Investigators are still trying to work out how a man went into the water and died at a cargo port more than three months ago.

Officials believe the victim entered the water on the River Nene through the space between a moored cargo vessel and the quayside.

It happened on the east bank of the Port of Wisbech between midnight and 1am on 23 June.

The incident was attended by Hunstanton and Sutton Bridge Coastguard Rescue Teams as well as Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Now investigators from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Lesley Hopker, from the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man lost his life. We're hoping someone may remember hearing or seeing anything unusual to help us learn more about what happened.

"The location was on the east bank of the River Nene, not far from the entrance to Port of Wisbech on Nene Parade, opposite properties on West Parade on the west bank.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the incident, has video footage or still images, or has any other relevant information that might help to please get in touch.”

The Baltic Arrow became trapped in the river in June. Credit: Charlie Brittain

The incident took place two days before - in an unconnected incident - the 80-metre-long Baltic Arrow became stranded, blocking the waterway between the Port of Wisbech and Sutton Bridge on the Cambridgeshire border.

Anyone with information can contact the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team by calling 020 3817 2490 or emailing MCA.investigations@mcga.gov.uk

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know