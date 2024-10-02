An investigation has been launched into a violent attack which has left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called at around noon on Wednesday by the East of England Ambulance service to reports that a man had been stabbed in the King's Hedges area of Cambridge.

The attack took place in Nicholson Way, near King's Hedges Road.

A spokesperson for the police said officers were at the scene and were likely to remain there for some time.

The victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police cordon in place around the stabbing in Nicholson Way Credit: ITV News Anglia

A cordon is in place to preserve any forensic evidence and searches of the area are taking place.Anyone with any information is urged to contact us online: https://orlo.uk/oyr4F or by calling 101, quoting incident 169 of 2 October.

