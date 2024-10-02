Police were forced to ram a fleeing driver after he tried to drive the wrong way along a dual carriageway to shake police off his tail.

Amer Jahangeer was spotted by officers driving a blue Audi A4 estate near St Neots in Cambridgeshire at about 3.10am on Friday, 12 January.

He immediately tried to flee, driving south on Great North Road at speeds of up to 68mph, ignoring roundabouts and keep left signs.

Police used a stinger device - which uses hollow spikes to pierce a vehicle's tyres to bring it to a halt.

But Jahangeer continued driving on to the southbound entry slip-road for the A1 at Wyboston.

He tried to drive northbound on the southbound carriageway, but the officers rammed the Audi with their cars to stop it.

Jahangeer was arrested and found to only have a provisional driving licence as well as no insurance.

The 33-year-old, from Tottenham, London, was jailed for 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and six months and must take an extended re-test.

Sgt Mark Atkins, from the road policing unit, said: “Jahangeer’s driving was ridiculous, when all he needed to do was pull over when requested to do so. He could have avoided a custodial sentence and not endangered other motorists.

"Fortunately, the officers acted swiftly to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion."

Two days after Jahangeer's arrest, a motorcyclist was captured on video riding dangerously in Wisbech.

Danny Carman, 23, was spotted on CCTV riding an orange KTM motorcross bike on 14 January.

He tried to goad officers into a chase by making offensive hand gestures before taking off at speed towards the roundabout off Freedom Bridge, weaving in and out of traffic and pulling ‘wheelies’.

Carman continued to follow the police van, before overtaking and punching and smashing the offside wing mirror.

He admitted dangerous driving, criminal damage, driving without insurance and driving without a licence at Peterborough Crown Court.

Carman was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, and must pay a £187 victim surcharge. He also received a 12-month driving disqualification and must complete 80 hours’ unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

