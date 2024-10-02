Two litters of kittens have been dumped on the same day, prompting RSPCA inspectors to make an appeal for information.

They were both found a short drive from each other just hours apart last month in Norfolk.

The first litter of five kittens, around three weeks old, was found in a black and green crate by the roadside in Terrington St Clement on 20 September.

The second litter, of three kittens thought to be just days old, was found in a bush 20 minutes away in Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe, just hours later.

The animals in that litter were suffering from severe flystrike, and one kitten died shortly after being taken to the vets. The other two were put to sleep by vets because of their serious condition.

The first litter, of five kittens, was found in a green and black crate. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer Bethany Allerton, investigating, said: “These young kittens were sadly abandoned without their mum or anyone to care for them.

"Thankfully, the first litter is being hand-reared by a local rescue charity and appears to be doing well. However, the second set of kittens were extremely poorly and heartbreakingly did not make it.

“It is unknown whether these two incidents are connected or not but it’s unusual to have so many kittens abandoned in the same area on the same day."

The RSPCA and similar charities say they are seeing an unprecedented rise in the number of cats coming into their care, and have urged the public to neuter their cats.

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

