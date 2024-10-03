An Art Deco council headquarters could be turned into a hotel under plans revealed by the authority to help plug a funding gap.

The proposals would see Norwich's Grade II* listed City Hall extended to its rear, to create a new courtyard with a hotel complex or flats.

Officials believe the plan, which would see the council remain in part of the site, could raise more than £100m for the authority which is facing huge financial pressures.

Mike Stonard, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Our stunning building has so much to love, and we need to not only make sure it’s fit for the future but make the most of our cherished asset for the city.

“We are in the early stages of that journey and now have some viable options we can consider taking to the next stage of exploration and design.”

City Hall has been considered for such a development several times over the years, as the council sought to promote the building at international property events.

However the authority is now taking matters into its own hands as it seeks to save more than £9.5m over the next five years.

The Art Deco building has been the seat of local government in Norwich since its completion in 1938.

While the council said it would remain based at City Hall, the new proposals would see the building extended to the rear for office, hotel, or residential use along with a public courtyard.

The space behind City Hall used to be a car park, with police storage facilities underneath, but it was demolished years ago after faults were found with the structure.

It is now used for parking police vehicles and to house the temporary buildings the police are occupying while Bethel Street police station is refurbished.

Mr Stonard added: “This could be a huge opportunity for the council to create a future for the building that has far wider benefits for the city.

“We also know we must make best use of the building to provide inclusive and accessible services and allow council colleagues to work in a more open and modern way.

“Right now we are developing feasibility and concepts and are not just assuming what the public will want as the project is at a much earlier stage than that.

“If it goes to the next stage of business case development there would be engagement with stakeholders including residents, businesses, partners and the voluntary and creative sector.

“We would want to gather ideas and thoughts on the transformation of the building and are clear that if this work progresses consultation will be vital to making the right decisions for the city.”

The council is also considering the refurbishment of City Hall to provide new offices and space for events.

These options will be considered by the Labour-run council’s cabinet on 10 October.

The authority is facing significant financial pressures and previously warned that it needs to make more than £9.5m in savings to plug a future gap in funds over the next five years.

Council officers said that while the council continues to face financial challenges – blamed on a “sustained period of austerity” and increased demand for services – its ambition remains “undiminished”.

Mr Stonard said the strategic outline case for the City Hall project had identified the potential for up to £102m in economic benefits.

