Two men who stabbed a "caring" father before leaving him to die and fleeing to Wales have been found guilty of murder.

Joshua Barr, 31, was attacked by Tyler Marshall, 19, and Cameron Stokes, 23, in Carlton Way, Cambridge, on 10 March.

The father of one ran from the scene and called an ambulance just after 5am while collapsed in Ferrars Way, telling call handlers he was bleeding from his legs and chest.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 6.10am.

Mr Barr's family described him as "caring, strong and a fighter" and a "ray of sunshine".

Joshua Barr. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Marshall and Stokes, both of no fixed address, cycled from the scene and caught a taxi to Stretton Avenue.

12 hours later, the pair called a taxi to go to Cardiff with a third man, but armed police units from Wales stopped the taxi at around 10pm and all three were arrested.

During their trial at Peterborough Crown Court, jurors heard that Marshall was running a drug line in Cambridge and was owed money by one of Mr Barr's friends.

On Thursday, Marshall and Stokes were found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on 1 November.

Det ch insp Katie Dounias said: “While no verdict can bring Joshua back, we hope that today’s outcome at least provides some form of comfort to his family and friends, particularly his mother and his 12-year-old son, as they continue to come to terms with his passing.

“Joshua was killed in a Cambridge street in daylight. The events of this March day are a horrific reminder of the lasting devastation that knife crime can cause in our communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know