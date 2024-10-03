A serial rapist has become the latest abuser to be convicted in a long-running police operation into sexual abuse against young people focused on a town's landmark.

Op eration Antigua centres on a statue where young people gathered in Abington Street in Northampton, with investigations focusing on abuse that took place between 2006 and 2016.

Several people have already been jailed, with one of the most significant convictions taking place this week when Alex Coleman was convicted of 18 offences on Tuesday at Northampton Crown Court.

Coleman, 34, and of Redruth Close, Northampton, was found guilty of three counts of rape, six counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault by penetration.

He committed the offences between April 2008 and March 2011 against five girls who were aged 13 to 17, when he was aged 18 to 21.

Coleman was arrested in 2020, the year Op Antigua was launched, and charged with the offences in July 2022.

After a 13-day trial, he was found guilty of 18 offences, and not guilty of one count of rape.

He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on 29 November.

Det Sgt Colin Bowers said: “I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness and care with which we always handle reports of this nature, as well as our determination to put the offender behind bars.

“Nothing will ever take away what happened to these women but I hope they can feel proud that by speaking up, they have ensured that Alex Stephen Coleman – a serial rapist and sexual abuser – will be going to prison for a long time.”

Det Ch Insp Liz Basham, who oversees Op Antigua, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to investigate sexual abuse, bring those responsible to justice, and ensure the voices of the survivors are heard.”

