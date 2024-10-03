Three people will stand trial for murder after a 19-year-old man died from a single stab wound to his chest.

The body of Kalvin Taylor was found in a flat in Lefroy Road, Norwich, on Saturday, 21 September.

Two men and a women appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Taylor, who was from London.

Leon Bangura, 20, from London, Adam Dugdale, 55, from Norwich and Carrie-Anne Hall, 51, from Norwich, have been remanded in custody.

A trial date has been provisionally set for 28 April next year and is expected to last for four weeks.

Kalvin Taylor's body was found in a flat in the Mile Cross area of Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bangura has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A fourth person, Matthew Holmes, 51, from Norwich, has been charged with assisting an offender. He remains on conditional bail.

A plea and case management hearing has been planned for 20 December.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Taylor's death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest.

In a statement his family said: "Kalvin was a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin and a friend to us all.

"We will remember and miss Kalvin all the days of our life. We love you Kalvin, rest in heavenly peace until we meet again."

Norfolk Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information on their website.

