More than 4,100 women who were examined for cervical cancer have had their care reviewed over concerns a nurse "worked outside of their professional remit".

The incidents occurred at colposcopy clinics in Colchester, Ipswich and Clacton hospitals and involved a nurse who is no longer a member of staff.

A colposcopy is often done if a smear test finds changes to the cells that are caused by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

Around 120 women who had their care reviewed have been recalled for another appointment, according to the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

A spokesperson for the trust said: "During an ongoing review of the care of patients that attended some of our colposcopy clinics at Colchester, Ipswich or Clacton hospitals, we identified an inconsistency in the management of a number of patients and so we have invited them to attend another appointment so we can make sure that all aspects of care are complete.

"We have made sure that everyone we have invited for another appointment will be seen very quickly and we do appreciate and apologise for any anxiety this may have caused.

"All of the patients who are possibly affected have been contacted. If you have not been personally contacted by us there is no need to worry."

Documents from the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board revealed the incident involved a nurse practitioner who "may have worked outside of their professional remit".

A nurse has been referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and an investigation is taking place.

ESNEFT said helplines had been set up for any patients who have concerns. The numbers to call are 01206 742837 (or colposcopy@esneft.nhs.uk) for appointments at Colchester or Clacton, and 01473 703182 for appointments at Ipswich.

