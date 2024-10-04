A football club is set to hold a "minute unsilenced" before kick-off this weekend to encourage conversations around mental health.

On Saturday, fans at Norwich City's fixture with Hull City at Carrow Road will be encouraged to break the silence and talk to supporters around them.

It will take place after the pre-game coin toss.

Norwich City's home shirts will also carry the Samaritans logo for the weekend, with the shirts set to be auctioned after the match to raise money for the charity.

The club said the initiative was part of a mission to boost mental health in response to the "shockingly high rate of suicide in the UK" and aims to "build on the good work in this area from organisations such as Heads Up".

The video shows two fans watching games together and has a surprising and emotional ending. Credit: Norwich City FC

The 'minute unsilenced' comes almost a year since the club released a video on social media which was widely praised for its depiction of mental health.

It showed two football fans watching games together and packed a powerful and unexpected ending.

Norwich City posted the clip with the simple message that people should "check in on those around them".

Zoe Webber, executive director for Norwich City said: "We’re extremely proud and passionate about the impact of our work in this area. It must not be overlooked that in the UK one person dies by suicide every 90 minutes.

"Since we were made aware of this statistic, it has fuelled our mission to use our club platform and voice to help prevent suicide.

"Our message this year continues the theme of the video we created in 2023 – you are not alone – but this year we will be highlighting the support available to anyone who needs help with their mental health and encouraging them to reach out to that network."

