A rapist has been jailed for 16 years after being convicted of crimes described by police as some of the worst they had ever investigated.

Simon Harrington, 56, was sentenced for seven offences, including the rape of a woman and the sexual assault of two children.

Harrington, from North Court, Brandon, in Suffolk, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 27 September.

He had pleaded not guilty to 13 charges but was found guilty of seven after a 10-day trial.

They included two counts of rape of a woman and five sex offences against two children.

Harrington was found not guilty of the other six offences.

The crimes relate to three separate victims and took place over a period of around 20 years dating back to the 1990s.

Det Con Jasmine Mulley said: “The crimes committed by Simon Harrington are among the worst we have investigated.

“These were truly despicable offences for which he will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.

“I want to pay tribute to the victims for their bravery in coming forward and working with us to ensure Harrington was made to face justice.

“I hope this case demonstrates that despite the passage of time, we can still prosecute perpetrators of sexual assaults and sexual violence against women and girls. We want victims to feel confident that if they contact us, we will listen and we will investigate.”

