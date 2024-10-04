Samuel Robinson, 27, was jailed for two years and 10 months after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A former primary school teacher and Scout leader has been jailed after having a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Cambridgeshire Police said Samuel Robinson, 27, made contact with the person, who turned out to be a decoy from an online child activist group, through social media chat platforms in April 2023.

The decoy repeatedly told Robinson of Butt Lane, Milton, they were 13 but he continued with the sexual conversation.

Robinson was arrested after the activist group visited his home.

His electronic devices were seized, and examination of his Snapchat account found he had also communicated with a 15-year-old girl between May 2021 and June 2022.

The conversation was sexual, and Robinson offered to send inappropriate pictures of himself.

Robinson was sentenced on Wednesday at Cambridge Crown Court to two years and 10 months in prison.

Cambridgeshire Police said he had pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Caroline Murphy said the offences had no connection with Robinson's teaching or his role as a Scout leader.

She said: "Robinson was well aware of the obligation we all have to protecting young people so to contact what he believed were children in this way and engage them in grossly inappropriate conversation was appalling.

"This case shows the seriousness with which we take protecting children from harm."

