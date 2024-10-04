Play Brightcove video

Members of a gang behind the theft of five supercars valued at nearly £500,000 have posted pictures of themselves online driving the vehicles.

A spokesman for Car Chase Heroes described the posts as "breathtaking" and said he understood police investigating the heist were paying close attention to the images.

The eight-second video shows a man laughing at the wheel of the Lamborghini before panning round to show the yellow Mercedes behind on a street.

It is thought the clip was filmed in London, with reports suggesting that some the cars had been driven down the A11 and M1 after being seized in what was dubbed The Great Norfolk Supercar Heist.

Car Chase Heroes reposted the clip on its Facebook page, appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

The cars were taken overnight on Saturday from Tibenham Airfield near Diss where they were being kept for driving experience days.

Four super cars were taken in the theft Credit: ITV News Anglia

Nik Coleman, spokesman for Car Chase Heroes, said there was no doubt that the cars in the social media posts were the ones that had been taken.

"They've absolutely identified the cars, in particular the Mercedes which is such a distinctive yellow and black - it's a complete one-off so that is definitely theirs," he told ITV News Anglia.

He said the red Lamborghini Huracan seen in the posts also had distinctive markings.

"I find it breathtaking, I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. I know police are paying particular attention to these posts and liaising with other forces about it," he said.

Mr Coleman said the thieves had stolen the keys to all 35 vehicles, but only made off with five.

Police said a distinctive white and blue VW Golf with the logo of Sale Sharks rugby team painted on it had been recovered in Suffolk on Monday.

A bronze Audi RS, yellow and black Mercedes AMG GT, red Lamborghini Huracan and white Porsche Cayman are still missing.

Norfolk Police said officers were conducting inquiries and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who might be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting crime reference 36/69420/24.

