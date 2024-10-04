A "greatly loved" dad who is at the centre of a murder investigation died after being attacked with a hammer, an inquest has heard.

Francis Reilly, 63, was assaulted on Ingrave Road, Brentwood, on 12 September around 3.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched by Essex Police.

John Moore, 38, of Ingrave Road in Brentwood, was charged with murder and is yet to enter a plea.

Police at the scene in Brentwood. Credit: BPM Media

Essex Coroner's Court was told on Friday that Mr Reilly died after being attacked with a hammer.

Area Coroner Michelle Brown said she had been asked to suspend the inquest into his death whilst a criminal investigation is carried out.

She added: "A forensic post-mortem was conducted on September 13 and a provisional cause of death was 1A further investigation."

A tribute shared by Mr Reilly's family said: "Frankie was a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

"He was greatly loved by his whole family and will be sadly missed."

