A police officer has been charged with death by careless driving over a collision that killed a pensioner who was hit by a motorcycle which was part of the Duchess of Edinburgh's police escort.

Great-grandmother Helen Holland, 81, from Birchanger in Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle, which was part of the duchess Sophie's escort, in London 10 May 2023.

The crown Prosecution Service said it had charged Metropolitan Police officer Christopher Harrison, 67.

The collision happened on West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The charge follows the death of Helen Holland, 81, after she was involved in a collision with a police motorcyclist at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on 10 May 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mrs Holland's grand-daughter Helena described her grandmother as "the most caring, kind lady, who was loved by many".

"She was the type of lady where nothing would stop her from doing what she loved.

"Myself and loved ones would never class her as an ‘elderly’ lady, she was young at heart and young at mind.

"The whole family are devastated to lose her as she was taken too soon from us."

At the time of Helen Holland's death, Buckingham Palace said the duchess, Sophie, was "deeply saddened" by the news.

The spokesperson said: "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

