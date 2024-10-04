The tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch drowned when his superyacht sank in a storm, an inquest was told, while three other people's deaths are still being investigated.

Inquests into the deaths of Mr Lynch, his daughter Hannah, 18, friend Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer were opened and adjourned in Ipswich on Friday .

The four were among seven people who died when the Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily in August.

Mr Lynch, 59, who lived at the Loudham Hall estate near Woodbridge, was found dead in the Bayesian after it capsized during a storm.

His daughter, who was 18, had just secured a place at Oxford University.

The coroner also opened inquests into the deaths of Mr Bloomer, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife, who were also on board the 56-metre yacht.

Fifteen of the 22 passengers and crew managed to flee on to a lifeboat, including Mr Lynch's wife Angela Bacares.

Mr Lynch's cause of death was given as drowning, while the other three deaths were "under investigation", Det Supt Mike Brown of Suffolk Police told the inquest.

Jonathan and Judy Bloomer were celebrating the end of Mr Lynch's fraud trial. Credit: Family photo

Seven died in the tragedy, including US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas who was working as a chef on the vessel. Their inquests are being held separately.

Mr Lynch had established himself as one of the key figures of the UK tech industry - and was frequently referred to as "the British Bill Gates".

He had become one of Britain's most successful businessmen and had just been cleared of fraud charges after a 13-year legal battle over the multi-billion dollar sale of his firm Autonomy to US firm Hewlett Packard.

He also served as Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk.

