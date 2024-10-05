Play Brightcove video

CCTV captures Westley Brimble trying to rob a fast-food restaurant

A robber with a fake gun who made shop workers "fear for their lives" during a two-day crime spree has been jailed.

Westley Brimble, 44, carried out his robberies in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford and Dunstable over a 26-hour period in April.

Brimble started his campaign of terror by threatening staff at a bookmakers in Hill Rise Road in Luton on the afternoon of Friday, 5 April.

He handed over a note saying: “Listen. Do not make a noise. Fill this bag with money. I have a gun.”

Later that night he broke into a hotel in Shakespeare Road, Bedford, causing considerable damage, said police.

At 2.10am on Saturday he went to a fast-food restaurant in Goldington Road, Bedford, where he pulled an imitation gun from his jacket and demanded money.

He fled empty-handed when the manager locked himself in his office.

Westley Brimble, 44, used an imitation firearm to threaten shop workers. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Brimble continued his spree throughout Saturday when he entered a food store in Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes.

Later that afternoon he carried out another raid at another food shop in Westfield Road, Dunstable, threatening a shop assistant and taking money and cigarettes.

Brimble was arrested a short time later when his vehicle was identified and officers discovered the imitation firearm inside.

At Luton Crown Court, Brimble, of Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton, admitted three counts of robbery, one attempted robbery and one charge of criminal damage.

Westley Brimble, 44, was jailed for nine years. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

He was also convicted of four charges of possession of an imitation firearm.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

Det Sgt Jordan Lancaster of Bedfordshire Police said: “This sentence shows the judge felt Brimble was a dangerous man who should be kept off the streets.

“He made shop workers who were just doing their jobs fear for their lives.

“I am proud of the team that put these cases together and secured this conviction. We know that street crime is a continuing concern for local residents and we will continue to work tirelessly to put people like Brimble behind bars.”

