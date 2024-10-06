Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Setchell's report for ITV News Anglia on their bid to set a new record

Two amputee veterans are hoping to become the first disabled people to finish a 350km (217-mile) walk across the Himalayas known as the "toughest trek in the world".

Former RAF engineer Richard Davies, 37, lost his leg below the knee after a jet engine trailer crushed his foot.

Ex-army captain Richard Potter, 40, lost his to sepsis after a serious injury while playing football.

The pair became friends after meeting at the Invictus Games last year and realising they had a lot in common.

They are both called Richard and they are both from Norfolk: Mr Potter is from Brundall and Mr Davies in from Coltishall.

And they both know what it is like to lose a leg.

"Instantly my future was gone," said Mr Potter. "It was like a rug pulled out from under my feet.

"I'll be honest, there were times when I didn't want to be around.

"I was looking at the next 24 hours thinking, what's the point? What kind of husband can I be? What kind of dad can I be? I really had to pull myself out of the abyss."

Richard Potter and Richard Davies will attempt the Snowman Trek. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Davies said: "Life just got very, very grey.

"When you're constantly in pain, you're not sleeping and you can't do anything with your family. I was miserable."

But, step by step, life got better and driven on by a desire to defy odds and show that there was a life after amputation, they decided to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

They want to become the first disabled people to complete the Snowman Trek in Bhutan, a 350km hike across the Himalayas dubbed the hardest trek in the world.

Mr Potter said: "We'll get above three, four, five thousand metres. At which point we're looking at nothing but snowcaps everywhere.

"There's going to be some deep passes to go through - 11 mountain passes in total."

The Snowman Trek in the Himalayas has been described as the hardest in the world.

Mr Davies said: "We can either curl up and say 'I'm done with life. It's too difficult.' Or you take the challenge.

"A lot of people see people with limb loss, limb difference and disabilities as this card to sit around and do nothing. We want to change that narrative."

Mr Potter his aim was to "change the way society looks at us - disabled people in general - and hopefully allow us to get a bigger seat at the table, I guess".

Their equipment, including several spare prosthetics, is now packed and they are setting off next week.

They are also hoping to raise thousands for charities Blesma and the Royal British Legion.

