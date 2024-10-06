Armed police were deployed after reports that shots were fired into the air in a residential street.

The incident happened in Welwyn Garden City at around 10.30am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance at Upperfield Road.

Police said it was reported that shots were fired after a disagreement between two men.

A suspect left the scene in a black van and later returned to the area.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.

Two women were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after police seized a black van in Cole Green Lane.

Extra police are patrolling the area and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Beth Hanna said: “I appreciate this incident will have concernedmembers of the local community.

"We believe this was an isolated incident involving people who are believed to be known to each other. Officers will remain in the area today and I encourage anyone who has any concerns to please go and speak to them."Herts Police said information could be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/83301/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know