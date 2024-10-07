A violent drug dealer who fled after crashing his car told police he was "going to kill" two members of the public who had tried to restrain him.

Ruben Lopes Roque, 20, tried to run off after crashing the car at Haddon Services on the A1 near Peterborough at lunchtime on 29 June.

Cambridge Crown Court heard he had earlier been seen driving erratically.

When the man and woman tried to stop him he grabbed the man by the throat and squeezed it.

When officers arrived, Lopes Roque, from Bretton in Peterborough, said he was “going to kill” the pair, who police said had "bravely" intervened.

He was arrested and punched an officer in the chest when he arrived at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Lopes Roque was jailed for two years and nine months at Cambridge Crown Court after admitting drug offences and assault.

The court heard police discovered more than 100 bags of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession.

He was also found to have no licence and no insurance.

Lopes Roque pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, assault of an emergency worker, assault by beating and driving while disqualified.

The court heard he also admitted using threatening words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and driving without due care and attention.

Det Con Sam Egdell said: “Lopes Roque is clearly a violent and dangerous individual, who assaulted and threatened members of the public and assaulted an officer.

“It’s great he’s behind bars, as on top of all of this, he was found with lots of crack cocaine and heroin which was destined to be sold in Peterborough. We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs network in the city.”

