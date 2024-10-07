The A421 in Bedfordshire will reopen after it was closed for two weeks due to major flooding.

National Highways announced the dual carriageway, between the A6 at Beford to the M1 junction near Marston Moretaine, will reopen on Monday morning.

Highways workers had been working to pump water out of the road, after it was made impassable when a month of rainfall fell in under 48 hours. Cars were seen submerged in water.

National Highways' East of England head Martin Fellows said: “We have made significant progress with our teams working around the clock to reopen the A421 this morning."

The flooded A421 in Bedfordshire

“Due to damage caused by flooding to some sections of the road, repair works will continue.

"Sections will be reduced to one lane in places and there will be diversions and speed restrictions to keep everyone safe.”

Mr Fellows added that the reopening "is good news for motorists, but it doesn’t change the disruption and inconvenience this has caused to local people".

Drivers are still warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

Traffic will be diverted off the A421 at Marston Moretaine and rejoin the road at the top of the junction.

Highways workers are still assessing the carriageway surface under a bridge and are still continuing works to the pumping station.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know