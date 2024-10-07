A former police officer who sexually assaulted a woman on a night out has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Former officer James Barratt-Barnett had already been dismissed from the Bedfordshire force at an internal hearing after being found guilty of assault by penetration and a further two counts of sexual assault.

T he trial at Huntingdon Crown Court in April was told that after a night out in 2022, he got into bed with the woman and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

Barratt-Barnett, 25, admitted his actions but claimed it had been consensual.

However, the court convicted him of all three charges.

He was sentenced to three years and six months for assault by penetration, and one year and six months for the two further counts of sexual assault, to run concurrently.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Chief Supt Zara Brown said: “There is no place in society for violence against women, and especially within policing, as it betrays the trust and confidence the public should have in us as a service.

"Barratt-Barnett was a probationary officer for a short time and had just completed his initial training when he committed these offences, and he has since been dismissed from the force."

Police praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward to give evidence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know