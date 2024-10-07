A police officer who made racist remarks during a night out has been dismissed after his colleagues reported him to the force.

Former Sgt Chris Padley was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour during a hearing into his conduct.

Police said his behaviour amounted to "gross misconduct" and had failed to measure up to the force's standards on equality, diversity, respect and courtesy.

The former officer was on a night out in April 2024 when he used abusive and highly offensive racist language on more than one occasion.

He was reported by his colleagues and was subsequently suspended while an investigation took place.

He was dismissed without notice at the hearing and has also been placed on the College of Policing barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “Chris Padley was not only a police officer, but a supervisor and leader and should have been setting and upholding the high standards that we expect of our officers and staff.

“There is no room for racism in our force and we are working tirelessly to build trust and confidence of those communities that have traditionally trusted policing less.

“This officer’s behaviour was not only in breach of professional standards, but also went completely against our force values.

"I would like to praise those colleagues who acted as upstanders for others by calling out Padley’s behaviour and reporting him to our professional standards department.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know