Police are investigating a road rage incident between two drivers which ended in one being struck by a car after he had got out of his vehicle.

Police said the collision at Little Irchester in Northamptonshire was sparked by an incident on the A45 on Saturday morning as the pair were driving between Rushden Lakes and the Turnells Mill roundabout.

The drivers - in a grey Hyundai and a silver Ford Fiesta - were apparently seen driving dangerously along the A45, "overtaking and undertaking" before the collision at a roundabout.

Northamptonshire Police said: "As one of the drivers got out of his car, the other drove towards him, and the man collided with the Ford Fiesta’s bonnet before its driver drove off."

The driver of this car is described as a white man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with short hair and a short beard and wearing a purple jacket.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

