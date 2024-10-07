A mother has told an inquest into her teenage daughter's death of the "haunting" moment the stricken 13-year-old asked if she was going to die.

Chloe Longster died of sepsis at Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire on 29 November 2022 after being admitted the previous day with severe pain in her ribs and cold-like symptoms, including a cough.

Her mother Louise Longster told the coroner her daughter asked her if she would die while she was being treated on the hospital's Skylark Ward, adding: "It's haunting that the 13-year-old was was the one who was right. It's devastating."

The five-day inquest at Northampton Coroner's Court will look into allegations that the hospital was responsible for a "catalogue of gross failings" which led to the teenager's death.

Mrs Longster told the inquest that Chloe, from Market Harborough, was unable to stand up by the time they reached the hospital.

She said: "I could see how much pain she was in. She was hunched over, was crying and panicking."

Mrs Longster said that had Chloe messaged her while she was parking the car at the hospital to say: "Mum, please hurry. This hurts so much."

She added: "It is harrowing to see your child in such pain."

Chloe Longster was just 13 when she died Credit: Family picture

The family has criticised the way Chloe's case was handled at Kettering General Hospital.

Mrs Longster said she did not feel her that her daughter got the treatment she needed.

She told the inquest it felt as though they were just "a nuisance", adding that it felt as though Chloe was not taken seriously and that staff did not acknowledge how much pain she was in and how unwell she felt.

The inquest also heard from Dr Marwan Gamaleldin who examined Chloe in the A&E department.

He admitted his notes had been written retrospectively.

But he said he saw her three or four times and did prescribe medication while trying to diagnose what was wrong.

A post-mortem examination showed that Chloe had died of sepsis.

Chloe with her family on holiday Credit: Family picture

Her family said up until her illness she had been a perfectly healthy child, who loved to dance and was full of energy.

Her parents Louise and Dave said: “Chloe was the greatest of joys; she loved life and people, inviting everyone to be a part of the joy she had.

"Her smile and excitement, we miss every day. We think about her always, things we want to tell her, and share with her all the things she has already missed.”

The inquest is scheduled to continue until Friday.

