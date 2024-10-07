Thousands of sausage dogs gathered for one of the UK's biggest doggy gatherings.

The Southwold Sausage Walk took place at the weekend, attracting dachshunds and their owners from all over the country to the Suffolk resort.

Organisers said one woman had flown over specially from Florida to take part while another pet owner had come from Australia.

The event began in 2017 with around 150 and has now become one of the UK's largest meet-ups for dogs.

Sausage dogs take to the sand in Southwold. Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

In 2022, an unofficial world record for the world's biggest ever gathering of dogs of any single breed was set when 2,238 dachshunds attended.

Organiser Laura Baggott said: "They weren't counted this time round but it was definitely in the thousands. We are desperate to have the Guinness World Records there one day."

A dachshund on Southwold beach Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

