Emergency workers have been called to Ipswich Marina area after reports a person had fallen into the water.

Suffolk Police, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, members of the coastguard from Felixstowe, Walton and Holbrook, as well as firefighters were called around 3.15pm on Tuesday to the Helena Road area of Ipswich.

The coastguard helicopter involved in the rescue at Ipswich Marina after reports a person had fallen into the water. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A coastguard helicopter from Lydd in Kent was also in action as part of the rescue in the Waterfront area.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there were reports the person had gone into the water from the pedestrian area away from the restaurants.

999 teams involved in the rescue operation at Ipswich Marina after reports a person had fallen into the water on Tuesday October 8. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Part of the marina has been cordoned off while emergency workers take part in the rescue operation.

This is a live story and will be updated.

