Watch dashcam footage showing the near-miss with a car being driven the wrong way on the A47

A couple were left in shock after narrowly avoiding being hit head-on by a car being driven the wrong way on a busy dual carriageway.

Amy and Jack Pellegrini were driving home on the Norfolk A47 in the early hours of Saturday after a holiday to Poland, when the near miss happened - leaving them fearing for their lives.

They were returning from Gatwick Airport to Salhouse but at 3am - while driving between the Thickthorn roundabout and the A140 Harford Bridge junction on the edge of Norwich - saw a "blinding light" ahead of them.

Amy and Jack Pellegrini, 37 and 33, from Salhouse in Norfolk, who feared they would not survive after a near miss on the A47. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Pellegrini, 33, said: "We thought the light was on the other side of the dual carriageway.

"In a split-second I realised it was on our side, coming to hit us head-on.

"It all happened incredibly quickly; I managed to slam on the brakes and keep control of the car. And it was literally inches from death."

During the frightening incident, Mrs Pellegrini, 37, said she thought "that was it" for the couple, adding: "I said goodbye to Jack, got myself in a brace position and just waited for the bang.

"I waited for our car to be flipped and thrown in the air.

"I got jolted left and then right and then it went quiet and I opened my eyes, looked at my husband and he was pale as anything. I don’t know how we missed that car."

The couple called 999 at the closest layby.

They said the potential head-on collision had tarnished their happy memories from their holiday.

They are also terrified the driver who was behind the oncoming vehicle could repeat their dangerous driving.

S hortly after the near-miss on the A47, the same car was seen driving the wrong way near the roundabout at Easton.

"You don’t expect to be on any road and have a car coming towards you. At the moment I don’t want to be in a vehicle or anywhere near a dual carriageway," said Mrs Pellegrini.

"I don’t want anyone to go through what we’ve been through."

Norfolk Police are appealing for any witnesses to the dangerous driving to come forward.

