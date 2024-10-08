Mum admits allowing death of two-year-old daughter in Suffolk murder trial
The mother of a toddler who was found dead in her pushchair has admitted to causing or allowing the youngster's death.
But Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell and her then-partner Scott Jeff both deny murdering two-year-old Isabella Rose Wheildon.
The toddler was found in a locked bathroom at the East Villas complex in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on 30 June 2023.
The pair are standing trial for murder at Ipswich Crown Court in a trial expected to last up to two months.
Gleason-Mitchell pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child as well as two counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.
The opening of the trial heard details of a catalogue of abuse against the two-year-old from the former couple, who were previously from Bedfordshire.
The trial continues.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know