The mother of a toddler who was found dead in her pushchair has admitted to causing or allowing the youngster's death.

But Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell and her then-partner Scott Jeff both deny murdering two-year-old Isabella Rose Wheildon.

The toddler was found in a locked bathroom at the East Villas complex in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on 30 June 2023.

The pair are standing trial for murder at Ipswich Crown Court in a trial expected to last up to two months.

Gleason-Mitchell pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child as well as two counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The opening of the trial heard details of a catalogue of abuse against the two-year-old from the former couple, who were previously from Bedfordshire.

The trial continues.

