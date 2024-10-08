A dangerous paedophile who enjoyed instilling "terror" in the children he abused has been jailed for 20 years.

Bharat Gohil, 59, from Rodeheath in Luton, was found guilty of sexual offences against a child, after a trial at St Albans Crown Court in December 2023.

During sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court, Judge Francis Sheridan described Gohil as a "monster" who "enjoyed the terror that he instilled".

He was also put on the sex offenders register for life and given three restraining orders as well as an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Det Sgt Adam Haines, from Hertfordshire Police, said: "These victims were brave enough to come forward about what happened and because of this, a dangerous offender has been imprisoned."

He added: "Justice has been served for his victims. The impact of his offending was far reaching, and this sentence rightly reflects the harm caused by him.

"I hope this serves as an example that sexual offences and offences against themost vulnerable in society are treated with the appropriate care and attention acrossthe criminal justice system."

Gohil was first arrested in September 2021 after historical allegations of sexual abuse and child abuse against him.

He was charged with 14 offences the following year, including four counts of rape of a child under 13 and various counts of sexual assault by touching.

They happened between 2010 and 2017 in Dacorum, Hertfordshire, when the victim was under the age of 12.

The sex offender was also charged with offences of child cruelty in connection with a second victim, between 2004 and 2017.

