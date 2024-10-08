A road that was washed away by flooding for the second time in nine months needs a 'long-lasting solution', investigators have said.

The Little Paxton bridge on Mill Lane in St Neots remains closed after extensive flooding in September damaged the road surface.

It's the second time this year that the bridge has been damaged by floodwaters from the nearby River Great Ouse.

It was resurfaced after the river burst it's banks in January, lifting some of the road surface.

Cambridgeshire County Council are investigating why previous repairs have failed. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

A spokesperson from Cambridge County Council said it was investigating why previous repairs have failed, but cannot say when the road will be able to reopen.

They said: "We will conduct repairs as soon as possible but it is important that we take the necessary time to design a long-lasting solution."

