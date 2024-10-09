Play Brightcove video

Police bodycam footage of the moment Memlika was arrested

A mother was caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit after a head-on crash while her young son was in the car.

Inesa Memlika, 44, was arrested on 20 September after police were called out to a crash in Atherston Avenue in the Netherton area of Peterborough.

She had been driving a black Mercedes with her seven-year-old son in the car when she crashed head-on with a silver Vauxhall Corsa, damaging both cars.

Bodycam footage shows a police officer scolding Memlika saying "Your son is in your car and you've been driving like that? It's absolutely outrageous madam. Absolutely outrageous. No excuse for it whatsoever."

Police described Memlika’s actions as 'incredibly selfish' Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Memlika, of Kirby Walk, Netherton, was initially found to be more than three-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit and remained more than twice over after arriving in custody via a hospital check-up.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court she admitted drink driving and was disqualified for 20 months.

PC Ben Chance said: “Luckily no one was seriously injured as a result of the collision.

"Memlika’s actions were incredibly selfish, not only putting herself and other road users at risk, but also her own child.

"There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know