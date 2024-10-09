A man has been jailed for 16 years for attempting to strangle and murder a nine-month old baby in a "vengeful" attack.

Police were called by paramedics to a flat in Victoria Road in Northampton in January over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Radoslaw Zurek, 28, was found in the bathroom with self-inflicted wounds, alongside a baby in a baby bouncer who was covered with a blanket.

Paramedics found the child had marks on its face and neck. Doctors found bruising around both sides of the child's neck and bleeding spots on the face where capillaries had burst, consistent with strangulation.

During his trial at Northampton Crown Court, the jury heard the incident had occurred following the breakdown of Zurek’s relationship.

The jury found him guilty of attempted murder and he was jailed this week for 16 years.

Sentencing, Judge Rupert Mayo called the attack on the child "vengeful" and said it was aggravated by the abuse of trust involved.

Zurek claimed he was in the "grip of a depressive episode" but the judge said that his mental state did not mean he was unable to make rational choices or understand the consequences of his actions.

The judge added: “You still bear a degree of responsibility for your decision to kill [the child] by strangulation.“

Det Con Emily Faulkner said: “I’m pleased with the sentence passed to Radoslaw Zurek.

“I’m glad it was recognised that while Zurek was in a depressive state, the evidence still points to the fact he made a decision to kill this baby and, thinking the baby was dead, tried to kill himself.“

