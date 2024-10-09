The body of a man has been recovered from a river following a major search operation.

Suffolk Police, paramedics, members of the coastguard as well as firefighters were called around 3.15pm on Tuesday, after reports that a man had fallen into the water in the wet dock area, off Helena Road in Ipswich.

A coastguard helicopter from Lydd in Kent was also called in as part of the rescue in the Waterfront area.

Suffolk Police said a body was found and recovered around 11pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, said police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know