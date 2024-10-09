Three suspects in the case of a 30-year-old murder of a mum who was killed in front of her baby daughter, are now dead, say police.

Karen Hales was just 21 when she was stabbed to death and then set alight in the kitchen of her home in Lavenham Road, Ipswich in November 1993.

Her 18-month-old daughter was in the room as it happened.

Her burning body was discovered by her parents, Geraldine and Graham Hales when they popped by for a visit.

At the time, the investigation was one of the biggest murder hunts in Suffolk’s criminal history.

Police officers combing for evidence by the property in 1993 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detectives followed up more than 1,400 lines of enquiry, questioned more than 400 motorists in the hope they had seen something and launched a major publicity campaign.

Almost 31 years on, the case has appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live, where police revealed that there were three declared suspects for the murder, who have all now died.

Detectives hope by revealing the information, people who may have previously been afraid to come forward will now feel able to speak out.

“Despite the passage of time, the effects of this senseless murder are still very much felt by Karen’s family" said Andy Guy, from the Unsolved Case Team.

"In particular her parents who had to endure the unimaginable trauma of discovering the crime scene - and also her daughter who never had the opportunity to know her mother" he added.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was attributed to shock and haemorrhage, secondary to the stab wounds. Credit: Suffolk Police

“It is impossible to comprehend what drove someone to commit such an act of extreme violence on a 21-year-old mother in her own home, in front of her child who could have come to serious harm herself – which makes it all the more appalling.

“Although we keep an open mind as to who was responsible, there were three suspects for Karen’s murder, but unfortunately there was insufficient evidence over the years to proceed.

“What we know about these individuals is that they were violent, involved in drugs and domestic burglaries and if anybody knew or suspected they had any involvement in Karen’s murder, they may have been reticent to come forward.

“My hope in revealing that these people have now died is that those barriers will be removed.

"Although we cannot name these individuals, it is my belief that there will be people who know or suspect who was involved and they will be fully aware of who I am referring to.

The house in Lavenham Road where Karen's body was found Credit: ITV News Anglia

“However, we are not ruling out that someone else beyond those three suspects could have been responsible for Karen’s murder and want to hear from anyone who believes they have information that could assist our enquiries.

“Any sense of fear or old allegiances should now be set aside. Whatever information you have – could prove vital and help us to provide Karen’s family with the answers they deserve."

