A woman who hid a knife in her bra after stabbing her own sister in a "frenzied attack" has been jailed for six years.

Patricia O’Dwyer, 37, of no fixed address, used a knife to stab and slash her sister in Ditton Fields, Cambridge on 21 July.

Emergency services arrived to find members of the public giving first aid to the victim, who was collapsed on the ground.

O’Dwyer was arrested at the scene and found with blood on her hands and a knife concealed in her bra.

Her 41-year-old sister was taken to hospital where she was treated for six stab wounds to the abdomen, neck and elbow.

The knife that was hidden in Dwyer's bra Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At Cambridge Crown Court, O’Dwyer was sentenced to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

She will serve a further five years on extended licence.

O’Dwyer also pleaded guilty to further charges including two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of common assault, intimidating a witness, racially aggravated harassment and possession of cannabis.

Det Con William Kerslake said: “O'Dwyer launched a frenzied attack on her sister, stabbing and slashing her multiple times.

"It is pure luck that she wasn’t seriously injured or even killed that day.

"Thanks to members of the public in the area at the time, the victim was able to get the treatment she needed and O’Dwyer was swiftly arrested.”

