Watch Virginia McCullough confess to her parents' murder, telling police: 'Cheer up - at least you caught the bad guy'.

The moment a double-murderer confessed instantly to killing her parents was caught on police bodycam - including her teasing officers for having "caught the bad guy".

Virginia McCullough told officers arresting her that she had known the day would come, and that it was "proper that I serve my punishment".

On Friday she was jailed for life for the murder of her parents John and Lois McCullough at their home in Great Baddow, near Chelmsford in Essex.

Footage released by Essex Police shows McCullough trying to joke with officers, telling the officer taking down her confession: "Cheer up - at least you caught the bad guy."

The full video shows police breaking in to the couple's home in Pump Hill, and arresting McCullough on suspicion of murder.

As the handcuffs are put on her, she says: "I did know that this would come eventually."

She tells officers that her father's body is under a bed downstairs, while the location of her mother's body is "a little bit more complicated", explaining that she is hidden in a wardrobe upstairs.

Later she adds: "I deserve to get whatever's coming, sentence-wise. That might give me a bit of peace."

She tells officers that she put pills in drinks that she gave her parents, and later, in custody, explains a hammer used as a murder weapon is stored under the stairs, apologising to officers for the "grisly detail".

"I should pay for what I've done," she adds. "That's what I think."

