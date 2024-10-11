The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 to help catch the killer of a 'much-loved' grandmother.

Detectives are investigating the death of Anita Rose, a 57-year-old dog walker who was found unconscious on a rural path in Brantham, Suffolk, on the morning of 24 July.

Her springer spaniel was found unharmed by her side.

The grandmother of 13 died in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge four days later.

The attack is believed to have taken place at some point between 6am and 6.25am somewhere between the top of Newmill Lane and Rectory Lane, where Anita was found.

A map showing the route Anita Rose took before she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

CCTV footage confirmed Anita was wearing a cerise-coloured Regatta Calderdale II jacket.

She also had a black wallet-style phone case which was quilted with a gold crown and stud detail and white Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

These items are still missing and it is believed they could hold key information or evidence for the investigation.

Despite detectives speaking to more than 600 people, to date, no one has been charged in connection with Anita’s death.

Her cerise coloured Regatta Calderdale II jacket she was wearing at the time is still missing. Credit: Suffolk Police

“This is a shocking and very sad situation and Anita’s heartbroken family deserve answers and justice" said Phil Breckon from the charity Crimestoppers.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. You can make a difference by passing on what you know whilst being protected by our guarantee of anonymity.

"That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact our charity online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.“Please speak up anonymously. We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us.

"You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”

Crimestoppers say the reward is for information the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing.

The reward is available for three months.

